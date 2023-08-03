Redefining arm wrestling: Pro Panja League captivates audience

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the realm of sports, innovation and evolution are constants that drive the excitement and interest of spectators. One such groundbreaking addition to the sporting landscape is the Pro Panja League, a riveting and electrifying take on the traditional sport of arm wrestling. Born out of a desire to showcase raw power, technique, and athleticism, the Pro Panja League has been captivating audiences worldwide since its inception. Pro Panja League Season 1 is ongoing till August 13 and is broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD along with livestream on FanCode.

Talking about what made him venture into Pro Panja League and become a team owner with Kiraak Hyderabad, Gautam Reddy says, “As a sports entrepreneur, I always wanted to encourage new talent and bring something new into our country. It is for the recognition that grass root level sports deserve in our country and worldwide. Arm wrestling is deep rooted in our culture and to uplift and support such a historic sport is a huge honour for us. Kiraak Hyderabad brings together the finest arm wrestlers in the country and will hone their talent to help reach them heights in the sport and beyond,” further adding, “This is the first season of the Pro Panja League and we are thankful to Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani for taking the onus of making Panja (arm wrestling) a professional sport.”

Interestingly, there is only one player from the state in the home team. “We have an incredible home state wrestler and wrestlers that will make the state of Hyderabad extremely proud. As we all know, the Panja sport is lesser known in the Telugu States, with this league we want to make it reach more people this time. The plan is to indeed add more state players in the coming seasons. From on ground promotions to fitness centres, colleges and high footfall areas - we will be going all out in letting our players be known and the spirit of the championship we have instilled in us. We are honoured to represent our home state and will make sure to make the state and country proud,” explains Gautam.

“I started arm wrestling unprofessionally when I was in the age of 11. I used to arm wrestle on bike seats, school benches, restaurants tables and other places with friends and new mates to show and test my strengths. Nobody in my area knows arm wrestling is an existing professional sport. Initially, I was interested in becoming a soccer player for the Indian football team.

Preeti Jhangiani with Gautam Reddy and Ahmed Faizan

My dream was to play in, with and for the European League, players and team. But, I got injured in my right knee ligament in the year of 2017 while practicing soccer. I was on break from physical sports for more than one year. Those were dark days of my life. One day when I went to a banner printing shop for school purposes, I saw the Telangana State Arm Wrestling Championship banner. I took the contact number and participated in it. I won the bronze medal in that competition. That was the first time I participated in arm wrestling professionally,” shares Ahmed Faizan, the lone Hyderabadi player in the home team.

Faizan is pursuing final year of Hindustani Vocals from Shri Thyagaraja Music and Cultural College in Koti. “I am passionate about music and I want to see myself as a music icon too. I write my own songs and work commercially. I also made the Pro Panja League rap song ‘Aap ki kismat aap ke haat’. I am also pursuing a BA in Urdu from Osmania University, after my graduation in computers from the same university. I see my future in the musical field only and my dream is to achieve National Awards like Padma Shri or Padma Bushan in future. After I lost my fitness, arm wrestling gave me a reason to come back with extreme strength. I want arm wrestling to be introduced in the Olympic Games as well. And my dream is to play in the Olympics for India and lift the national flag with pride,” says Faizan.

Gautam plans to make Kiraak Hyderabad stand out in the Pro Panja League with dedication and hard work. “Our aim is to keep building the athletes in every step of the way to achieve unimaginable heights in their professional and personal life,” says Gautam signing off.

