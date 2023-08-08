Home Cities Hyderabad

Indira Park-VST steel bridge flyover to be ready by end of August

The 2.6-km-long flyover will help reduce traffic gridlocks at Indira Park, Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads, VST Junction, Azamabad and Baghlingampally Junction, the officials said.  

Published: 08th August 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad's ever busy PVNR flyover wore a deserted look as part of lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   The steel bridge flyover from Indira Park to VST Junction is expected to be opened to traffic by the end of August, said officials. The project taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of `450 crore is nearing completion, they added. 

The 2.6-km-long flyover will help reduce traffic gridlocks at Indira Park, Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads, VST Junction, Azamabad and Baghlingampally Junction, the officials said.  GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal and other civic body officials inspected the flyover works on Monday. He said that of the proposed 48 works taken up under SRDP, 35 have been completed so far. Works are going on a war-footing basis and deadlines have been intimated to the officials for their completion, he added.

Unlike conventional flyovers, this steel bridge flyover is constructed using steel viaducts and girders, officials, added that a conventional flyover would have taken too much time to construct apart from affecting the commuters during the setting-up process.  Later, Rose inspected Indira Park along with the MLA and sought suggestions from the public for park development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
steel bridge flyover GHMC Indira Park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp