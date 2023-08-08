Indira Park-VST steel bridge flyover to be ready by end of August

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The steel bridge flyover from Indira Park to VST Junction is expected to be opened to traffic by the end of August, said officials. The project taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of `450 crore is nearing completion, they added.

The 2.6-km-long flyover will help reduce traffic gridlocks at Indira Park, Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads, VST Junction, Azamabad and Baghlingampally Junction, the officials said. GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal and other civic body officials inspected the flyover works on Monday. He said that of the proposed 48 works taken up under SRDP, 35 have been completed so far. Works are going on a war-footing basis and deadlines have been intimated to the officials for their completion, he added.

Unlike conventional flyovers, this steel bridge flyover is constructed using steel viaducts and girders, officials, added that a conventional flyover would have taken too much time to construct apart from affecting the commuters during the setting-up process. Later, Rose inspected Indira Park along with the MLA and sought suggestions from the public for park development.

