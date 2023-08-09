Home Cities Hyderabad

Understanding Conjunctivitis

The tears and eye secretions of the infected person are the source of spread of the infection and hands are means of transmitting it to one’s eyes.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Conjunctivitis or pink eye is a seasonal infection affecting the front portion of the eyeball. “Madras eye was the name given by the colonial British doctors stationed in Madras as it was rampant during the humid and hot summers. Adenovirus is the agent causing the infection and it may be preceded by a mild sore throat and cold. It spreads rapidly in areas which are thickly populated and in organisations where there is crowding in the work space. Public spaces and public transports are also areas of rapid spread of the virus. The tears and eye secretions of the infected person are the source of spread of the infection and hands are means of transmitting it to one’s eyes,” informs Dr Shibu Varkey MS, DO, DNB, FRCS(UK), Regional Medical Director, Maxivision Superspeciality Eye Hospital.

Watering, irritation, mild discharge and redness are the main symptoms, though in severe cases there maybe swelling of eyelids and pain around the eye and also at a point in front of the ear due to lymph node enlargement.

“In some cases, infection may spread to the cornea (keratitis), causing blurring of vision or glare and haloes at night. Normally it’s self-limiting infection and clears in a week or two, though in rare cases the keratitis may persist for months or years. Being infected does not offer resistance to future infections as there are multiple subtypes of the virus, so it is possible for same individual to get infected multiple times. The only sure shot way to prevent spread of infection is to avoid ‘hand eye contact’. Whenever the eye has to be touched the hands must be washed or sanitised first. Infected persons leave the virus wherever they touch with their contaminated hands, others who happen to touch the same spot transfer the eye infection to own eyes by rubbing their eyes with contaminated hands,” shares Dr Shibu.

Isolation of the infected persons and having separate utensils, soap, towels, pillows can help limit the spread. There is no effective treatment for the infection, and mostly it’s supportive, however usage of steroid eyedrops for rapid symptomatic relief should be avoided as it can lead to keratitis and prolongation of the course of the disease.  Diabetics and people with low immunity may have a prolonged and complicated course of illness. Avoid crowded spaces, avoid hand eye contact, frequently wash or sanitise hands, avoid sharing personal items, these should help one sail through this season without contracting Madras eye.

Don’ts
     Avoid crowded spaces.
     Never rub or touch eyes without washing hands.
     Never share towels or personal items used for facial hygiene.
    Don’t use steroid eyedrops for treating the infection.

Do’s
     Frequently wash hands.
     Use sanitiser after touching common areas like taps, flushes, door handles, etc.
     Use protective eye gear like goggles to prevent touching one’s eyes.
     Diabetic patient should keep sugar levels under control.
     Maintain good personal hygiene.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conjunctivitis
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp