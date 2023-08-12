Home Cities Hyderabad

Madhapur police bust fake call centre for targeting US citizens

Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said that the fraudsters set up the stage for their extortion by harvesting information about American citizens from various websites.

Published: 12th August 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

Image used for representation purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on a tip-off, Madhapur police have apprehended 115 persons, including six masterminds who had woven a sophisticated web of cyber fraud targeted American citizens through intimidation, cryptocurrency manipulation, and deceit.

The masterminds were identified as Ansari Mohirfan and Ganchi Akib, who had set up AG Solutions, and Pradeep Vinod Rathod, Osman Ghani Khan, Shivam Pradhan, and Deepu Thapar, who operated Vertez Solutions. These six, in collaboration with their telecallers, executed an elaborate modus operandi designed to extort funds from their victims.

Giving details, Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said that the fraudsters set up the stage for their extortion by harvesting information about American citizens from various websites. Posing as officials from the US Customs and Border Protection Cell Department, they employed intimidation to coerce their targets into purchasing gift cards and vouchers from renowned companies such as Amazon and Apple. The victims, under duress, complied and provided the redemption codes of these vouchers to the fraudsters.

The criminal syndicate then cashed in the gift card codes by selling them at discounted rates on the Paxful website, a platform for trading cryptocurrencies. The funds were converted into cryptocurrency, specifically USDT (Stablecoin), utilising wallets on the cryptocurrency exchange platform Trust.

They then identified local Bitcoin vendors willing to exchange cryptocurrency for cash through various methods including IMPS and UPI transactions. The fraudsters concealed their tracks, ensuring minimal prior information about the handlers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber Crimecrypto currency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp