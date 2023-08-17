AIMIM leader, three others held for murder of ‘social activist’ in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM leader Abdullah Saadi and three others were arrested on Wednesday for the murder of Sayeed Bin Abdul Rahmaan Bawazeer, a rowdy sheeter who was also a social activist. Two other suspects remain at large, police said. The motive behind the murder was suspected enmity arising from Bawazeer’s pointing out unfinished works in Jalpally Municipality.

However, the case took a sinister twist when it was discovered that the offenders manipulated the alleged lover of the victim into committing the crime and make it appear as a revenge killing. Abdullah Saadi reportedly paid an advance of Rs 13 lakh for the murder.

Ch Rupesh, South East Zone DCP, said that eight teams were formed to investigate the murder. The prime accused, Ahmed Bin Hajab, a washing machine mechanic, met Bawazeer while they were both in Chanchalguda jail in 2021. A physical relationship developed between them, which continued outside of jail.

Bawazeer had reportedly been blackmailing Abdullah Saadi, Jalpally Municipal chairman, as well as his family, by posting photos and videos related to the pending civic works on social media. The family, infuriated by his behaviour, planned to eliminate him and used Hajab as a tool.

Hajab lured Bawazeer to his office under the pretext of introducing him to another individual for a homosexual encounter. However, Hajab attacked Bawazeer with chilli powder and a knife, causing his death on the spot. Accused Hajab, a rowdy sheeter had been involved in six cases.

