Apollo treats cancer-affected pregnant woman in Hyderabad

The tumour was diagnosed during the second trimester of the pregnancy and her pain worsened with some even suggesting terminating her pregnancy.

Published: 18th August 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old pregnant woman diagnosed with Giant Cell Tumour (GCT), was treated by the doctors of Apollo Cancer Centre in Hyderabad. Using cutting-edge techniques, including 3D printing to navigate the intricate surgery the doctors saved both the baby and the mother.

The patient Bhavana Neerukonda and her husband explained their challenging situation along with doctors. The tumour was diagnosed during the second trimester of the pregnancy.  Her pain worsened and some had even suggested terminating her pregnancy.

Eventually, Dr Rajeev Reddy undertook her case. The 20 cm tumour behind her womb was risky for both herself and the baby. After stabilising her, a premature C-section was followed by a 14-hour surgery to remove the tumour. This case shows that with proper care, pregnancies, surgeries, and even anaesthesia can be safe.

