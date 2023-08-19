Home Cities Hyderabad

17 fake hijras arrested for harassing commuters in Hyderabad

A couple of hijras identified vulnerable youngsters and lured them into begging at the traffic junctions with prospects of earning good income.

Published: 19th August 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Delhi police arrested two youths for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakhs. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: North Zone Task Force officials apprehended 17 persons who were collecting money forcibly from commuters at various traffic junctions in the city posing as hijras. An official told TNIE that most of them seeking alms at the traffic junctions were fake hijras. “North Zone police acted upon complaints of harassment being faced by the commuters from hijras and took 17 persons into custody. But all of them turned out to be fake eunuchs,” said the official.    

Ramgopalpet police along with Task Force sleuths apprehended the 17 persons from Mahankali, Bowenpally, Begumpet, Maredpally and Ramgopalpet areas and cases were registered against them for extortion, cheating and creating a public nuisance.

“A couple of hijras identified vulnerable youngsters and lured them into begging at the traffic junctions with prospects of earning a good income. The duo to prevent the youngsters from changing their minds some time in future persuaded them to undergo gender change in Vijayawada, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestHijra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp