Hyderabad woman seeks MoEA help to rescue son from clutches of UAE employer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman from Chandrayangutta has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to rescue her son who is suffering harassment at the hands of his employer in the UAE. According to the woman, her son Mohammed Mustaq moved to Ajman, UAE in 2022.

She said that his employer barged into his son’s room in June and allegedly planted 40,000 dhirhams in his room and took his signatures on blank paper. He called his mother and said that the employer was accusing him of misappropriating 80,000 dhirhams.

The woman sold her as well as her daughter’s gold jewellery and transferred Rs 3.5 lakh from two Indian bank accounts to her son’s employer. But the UAE man claimed that he did not receive any money and asked her to send 15,000 dhirhams for the release of Mustaq.

Mustaq even visited the Labour Court, local police and Indian Embassy but failed to receive any help. After exhausting all efforts, she turned to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help.

