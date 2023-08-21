Home Cities Hyderabad

Neolithic age rock art found in Mahbubnagar

In the past, megalithic burials and neolithic celts (axes) were discovered from the hillocks near Thatikonda village in Moosapet mandal.

Published: 21st August 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

The rock bruising of a bull appears dull because of exposure to sun and rain. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 4,000-year-old prehistoric rock belonging to the Neolithic age was found with a bull bruised on it atop a hillock in the Moosapet mandal headquarters of Mahbubnagar district on Sunday. When Archaeologist and Buddhavanam consultant E Sivanagireddy were exploring the Ramaswamy Gutta temple, he found remnants of temple architecture belonging to the Rashtrakuta, Kalyan Chalukya and Vijayanagara periods.

While examining the brick-built superstructure over Ramalingeshwara temple, he found the rock bruising of a bull along with a few figurines of men and animals below it, which were demarcated using neo-stone implements. The rock bruising which was created 400 ft above the ground level, was having a dull appearance due to its exposure to sun and rain for thousands of years.

According to Reddy, Neolithic humans preferred living at higher altitudes to stay away from carnivores and used to grow rainfed crops in small patches of soil on the hillocks. As they had plenty of leisure time while living on the hillocks, they used to bring out their artisanship by creating art on the rocks, by hitting the stone repeatedly with their stone axes and other implements until finally making the impression of the animal on the rocks.

In the past, megalithic burials and neolithic celts (axes) were discovered from the hillocks near Thatikonda village in Moosapet mandal. The entire landscape of the mandal is adorned by rocky hills which are located between the Bangalore national highway and Raichur road. He requested the villagers to preserve the rock bruising for posterity, as it is an archaeologically significant site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NeolithicRocks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp