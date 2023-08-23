HMRL set to start soil testing for Old City Metro project

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State, government determined to implement the long-pending 5.5-km Metro Rail project between MGBS and Falaknuma in Corridor-II (Green Line) in the Old City, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has initiated steps to conduct a geotechnical investigation of the soil for laying the foundation of the piers.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s directive, the HMRL has engaged private agencies to undertake geotechnical investigation through borehole drilling at 54 locations. This exercise is expected to take three months and will give the HMRL critical insights into the subsoil profile, its characteristics, and strength, while also facilitating the collection of soil samples for further analysis. The geotechnical investigation of the soil will cost an estimated Rs 25-Rs 26 lakh and is being seen as a concrete step toward implementing the Old City Metro project.

The MGBS to Falaknuma corridor holds strategic importance and Metro stations on the route will provide enhanced accessibility to sites like Salar Jung Museum and Charminar. While the project had been hindered by challenges in the form of property acquisition, the geotechnical investigation will pave the way for further progress, and also collaborative efforts between the HMRL and GHMC for land acquisition.

