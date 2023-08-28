Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited begins drone survey for Old City Metro

Survey conducted for evolving appropriate engg. solutions to save sensitive structures

Metro alignment and pillar locations are being planned in such a way that there is no adverse effect on the structures, said HMRL MD NVS Reddy.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to speed up Metro Rail preparatory works in the Old City, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has commenced a drone survey of Metro rail alignment and the properties that are going to be affected in the Old City.

This survey is conducted to take exact measurements of the affected properties which are required for road widening in the narrow stretch between Darulshifa junction and Shalibanda junction and for construction of Metro stations.

Protection of about 103 religious and other sensitive structures including 21 masjids, 12 temples, 12 ashoor khanas, 33 dargas, 7 grave yards and 6 chillas is a major challenge for metro construction here. However, drone surveys will be helpful in evolving appropriate engineering solutions to save religious and other sensitive structures. Metro alignment and pillar locations are being planned in such a way that there is no adverse effect on the structures, said HMRL MD NVS Reddy.

He said that this survey enables quick collection of real-time data, high-resolution imaginary, 3D modelling, seamless integration of GIS (Geographic Information System) data and CAD software, data analysis and visualisation.

Besides this, tenders are also being finalised to begin soil testing in the upcoming days. Soil testing will begin from Falaknuma end where Falaknuma metro station will be located. Apart from MGBS Metro station, the 5.5 km Metro stretch in the Old City will have four other stations namely, Salarjung Museum, Charminar (metro stations will be about 500 metres away from these two monuments), Shalibanda and Falaknuma.

