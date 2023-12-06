Tuning into hearts

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: As a songwriter, music composer and playback singer, Ram Miriyala has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu music industry in a short span of time. The singer recently performed live at Odeum by Prism. CE got in touch with him to know more about his journey and upcoming songs

Ram Miriyala has made a mark in the Telugu music industry with his songs that connect with the audience in a meaningful manner. What makes his music stand out is the content and the lyrics that are easy to understand. There is an attempt to connect with people on a deeper level and associate with their everyday struggles.

Speaking with CE, the singer talked about his concert held recently. He performed in Hyderabad after a long time. “We have been touring for the last four to five months. We were travelling in the US and Canada and performing there, but we couldn’t perform in Hyderabad for a long time. For this concert, we added some new songs to the list, which is crazy. There were a few more additional players who joined me for the first time. It was a different experience for the audience,” he said.

He added, “We performed songs like Oorelliota Mama, Alai Balai, originals from our independent music and also some songs like Chitti, DJ Tillu, Puttene Prema which I have sung in films. Apart from that, we have done some native music like Telangana folk music. We tried to incorporate some Western instrumentation into it and we also composed two new songs like Anandam and another folk song.”

Ram also composed a song for the recent elections in Telangana. Sharing details of the composition he said, “We’ve consistently stepped in to address societal needs. Whenever there’s a situation requiring awareness, we use opportunities to create songs. During the COVID pandemic, we composed a song to educate people on staying safe, and it was well received. For the past six months, we’ve eagerly awaited the chance to produce a song about elections. We’re all aware of the issue of accepting bribes for votes, jeopardizing our right to question politicians. The song encourages people to vote without succumbing to influences like caste, money, alcohol, or religion. Our message is simple: don’t let yourself be bribed, just vote. Krishna Chaitanya (Mama Sing ) penned this song. We put it on Instagram for wider reach. It makes some sense and brings a little bit of thought before the elections.”

Discussing the challenges that artistes typically face when composing songs, Ram said, “Personally, if a particular issue resonates with me, I immediately start writing about it. Alternatively, I might ask my close collaborators, such as Anand or Mama Sing, to contribute. When it comes to writing songs, whether it’s about social issues or anything else, I don’t feel any pressure or external influence. There are no obstacles on my end.”

When asked about what keeps him motivated to create such wonderful songs and present them beautifully, he shared, “Being an artiste is a blessing in itself. All artistes are fortunate to receive love and appreciation for their work. In this position, there’s a responsibility to contribute something for the people. It may not be for everyone, but personally, since the inception of our band, my priority has been to voice concerns on behalf of the people and stand up for them. This isn’t tied to politics, caste, religion, or anything specific. It’s about being on the people’s side, addressing their issues, and representing their voices. This has been the core principle since I started performing on stage. We wrote songs like Oorellipota for farmers, during COVID for safety and the election song for awareness.”

Stressing on the idea of composing songs in a way that youngsters get attracted to it easily, Miriyala said, “The folk art forms are rooted in the local languages, language that is spoken in the society and is easily understood by common people. The tunes are not too much influenced by classical music or include any heavy complicated music. These are basic tunes and chords that come together. It makes people understand at the first go, the purpose of the song hits them directly as they listen to it for the first time. There is not much we do, we keep the language and the tunes simple and try to be the voice of these people. They relate with us more than any other form.”

Sharing some words of wisdom with upcoming artistes, he said, “It is not from me but from the composer and guitarist, Rahul Ram. He once said that compose songs about topics that resonate with you, without worrying about whether people will appreciate them. His suggestion was to write from the heart, expressing your genuine feelings, whether it’s love songs, appreciation for nature, patriotism, or expressing your pain. The key is to follow your instincts and not be concerned about societal opinions, expectations, or appreciation.”

