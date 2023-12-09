Serial killer held after seven murders in Hyderabad

Priya Rathnam By

HYDERABAD: Tandur police on Friday arrested a man who was accused of six murders and charged him with killing his seventh victim, who had gone missing from Vikarabad on November 29, for a paltry sum of Rs 1,000. The accused, identified as Kishtaiah, had been on a killing spree since 1985, targeting women and robbing them, police said.

Shockingly, he was released from jail in September after two years for lack of evidence. His modus operandi involved enticing women with the promise of employment, offering them toddy, and then murdering them even for small sums of money. Police zeroed in on Kishtaiah while investigating the disappearance of Sarvabhi on November 29.

Following a complaint by Sarvabhi’s husband, the police scoured CCTV footage which revealed the victim waiting at Shanthi Mahal X Roads, engaging in conversation with Kishtappa. After some time, the duo could be seen heading towards Indira Chowk.

Identifying Kishtaiah, the police picked him up and during interrogation, he confessed not only to the murder of Sarvabhi, but also to six other murders. Kishtaiah said that he and Sarvabhi took a bus to Tattepalli where they ventured into the forest. In the forest, he strangled her with her saree, and stole her silver anklets, Rs 1,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

Kishtaiah was arrested by Vikarabad police on March 21, 2021, for murdering a woman who was a daily wage labourer by profession while his wife was charged with possessing stolen property. Kistaiah had assured the woman employment and took her with him, police said at that time. Midway, he made her consume toddy, took her into a mango garden, strangulated her and stole her valuables.

Police said that Kistaiah who worked as a daily labourer was a serial killer involved only in murder for gain cases. He had even killed a person for as small an amount as Rs 1,500. Since 1985, he has killed six persons, the police said.

Of the total six cases registered against Kishtaiah, three were registered in Vikarabad, one case each in Yalala and Dharoor, and one in Tandur.Police suspect there could be more victims in the neighbouring districts.

