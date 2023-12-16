Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad ranked 1st in food adulteration cases: NCRB

The NCRB data highlights the necessity for strict measures to combat food adulteration across the country.

Published: 16th December 2023 12:19 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has ranked first in the country for food adulteration cases, according to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Telangana stands second, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh.In 2022, a total of 291 cases of food adulteration were reported across 19 major cities in India.

Surprisingly, out of these cases, a staggering 246 were reported solely in Hyderabad, signalling a concerning trend in food safety within the city. The local police in Hyderabad of three Commissionerates — Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad — have been actively involved in combating food adulteration cases and have made several significant seizures. The seized items include adulterated finger garlic paste, ice creams, and tea powder. The authorities are taking these cases seriously and have duly registered them for further investigation.

Food adulteration is a critical concern posing substantial risks to public health. Contaminated food items can lead to severe health consequences, including foodborne illnesses, allergies, and even death. However, the statistics show that the offences include accused but they do not comprise of any minors connected with the cases or working in the adulteration units in respected areas.

Recently, there have been incidents and raids in the city including the Alpha Hotel where two individuals feel sick after consuming food in the restaurant. Other raids included seizure of various daily uses of eatables that are being adulterated.

