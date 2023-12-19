Revisiting Dalit and Adivasi narratives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cadalfest, a two-day event celebrating Adivasi and Dalit arts and literature, saw a host of activities ranging from panel discussions, book readings, film screenings and cultural performances. It was first organised in 2022 in various locations in India (Kolar, Goa, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Pondicherry) and the UK (Nottingham) as an AHRC-supported series of events, in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University (UK) and Paul Valery University in Montpellier (France).

After an exciting day one, the day two activities included sessions like “Art and Literature Springs from Dalit Communities,’ coordinated and moderated by Dr Gogu Shyamala and Dr Divya Kalavala, with participants Rajamougili, Dr Sowjanya Thamalapakula and Dr Gaddam Mohan Rao. Rajamougili, a scroll painting performer and palm leaf manuscript writer from the Dakkali community in Telangana focused on ‘Adi Jambava Puranam’ in his performance. He explained the significance of the anti-brahminical and anti-patriarchal narrative from this Purana.

Dr Gaddam Mohan Rao explained the historical significance of the Chindu Yakshaganam which is essentially a debate between two conceptual figures: brahminical cultural dominance and Adi-Jambava. He explained the influence of Chindu Yakshaganam on modern cultural movements and literature. Both experts urged that these dying art forms need the attention of the government, civil society, and educational institutes. There is a great need to focus on these marginalised art forms and bring them into the limelight to conduct a serious study as part of the university curriculum.

Dr Sowjanya Thamalapakula discussed her upcoming memoir, in which she presents her experiences as a child during the time leading up to the Tsundur massacre. Dr Gogu Shyamala highlighted that the prosperity of any village could be measured through the cultural prosperity of its art forms, yet they are prone to varied forms of inequality, misrepresentation, and appropriation.

The second day concluded with an experimental performance by the Jangama Collective, titled ‘Panchama Pada: Tracing the Dalit Movement in Karnataka through the Written Word and Song’. Panchama was a magazine closely aligned with the Dalit Movement in Karnataka that gave voice to a generation of writers and journalists to document their contemporary moment including atrocities against Dalits.

Using performance, the Jangama Collective revisited some of these writings and placed them alongside songs, skits, pamphlets, and their memories to think about where one should look for an embodied archive of Dalit resistance. The performance laid emphasis and resonated with another session that was held earlier in the day, dealing with the ‘Life and Afterlife of Dalit Periodicals: Perspectives from Marathi, Bangla and Kannada’, led by Dr Rahul Jondhale, Dr Sayantan Mondal, and Dr Manohar Reddy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Cadalfest, a two-day event celebrating Adivasi and Dalit arts and literature, saw a host of activities ranging from panel discussions, book readings, film screenings and cultural performances. It was first organised in 2022 in various locations in India (Kolar, Goa, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Pondicherry) and the UK (Nottingham) as an AHRC-supported series of events, in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University (UK) and Paul Valery University in Montpellier (France). After an exciting day one, the day two activities included sessions like “Art and Literature Springs from Dalit Communities,’ coordinated and moderated by Dr Gogu Shyamala and Dr Divya Kalavala, with participants Rajamougili, Dr Sowjanya Thamalapakula and Dr Gaddam Mohan Rao. Rajamougili, a scroll painting performer and palm leaf manuscript writer from the Dakkali community in Telangana focused on ‘Adi Jambava Puranam’ in his performance. He explained the significance of the anti-brahminical and anti-patriarchal narrative from this Purana. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Gaddam Mohan Rao explained the historical significance of the Chindu Yakshaganam which is essentially a debate between two conceptual figures: brahminical cultural dominance and Adi-Jambava. He explained the influence of Chindu Yakshaganam on modern cultural movements and literature. Both experts urged that these dying art forms need the attention of the government, civil society, and educational institutes. There is a great need to focus on these marginalised art forms and bring them into the limelight to conduct a serious study as part of the university curriculum. Dr Sowjanya Thamalapakula discussed her upcoming memoir, in which she presents her experiences as a child during the time leading up to the Tsundur massacre. Dr Gogu Shyamala highlighted that the prosperity of any village could be measured through the cultural prosperity of its art forms, yet they are prone to varied forms of inequality, misrepresentation, and appropriation. The second day concluded with an experimental performance by the Jangama Collective, titled ‘Panchama Pada: Tracing the Dalit Movement in Karnataka through the Written Word and Song’. Panchama was a magazine closely aligned with the Dalit Movement in Karnataka that gave voice to a generation of writers and journalists to document their contemporary moment including atrocities against Dalits. Using performance, the Jangama Collective revisited some of these writings and placed them alongside songs, skits, pamphlets, and their memories to think about where one should look for an embodied archive of Dalit resistance. The performance laid emphasis and resonated with another session that was held earlier in the day, dealing with the ‘Life and Afterlife of Dalit Periodicals: Perspectives from Marathi, Bangla and Kannada’, led by Dr Rahul Jondhale, Dr Sayantan Mondal, and Dr Manohar Reddy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp