Doctors had a gala time at IACTS CME conference

HYDERABAD: Cardiothoracic surgeons from across India participated in a cadaveric workshop held at Gandhi Hospital as part of the three-day IACTS CME conference organised in Hyderabad. The event took place recently at the Marri Chenna Reddy Institute of Human Resources and Development.

The Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) achieved a historic milestone by organising a cadaveric workshop as part of its three-day CME conference, the first of its kind in Telangana government hospitals. The Government General and Chest Hospital (GGCH) collaborated with CME to host the workshop.

For the first time, more than 100 budding cardiothoracic and Thoracic surgeons at a government hospital experienced hands-on training in thoracic surgery using a cadaver, (essentially a deceased body.) “Such opportunities are uncommon, not only in government medical training institutions but also in private medical establishments. This initiative has the potential to inspire other government hospitals nationwide, not limited to Telangana, to step up and spearhead similar professional workshops,” said Dr Anita Bhalla, organising secretary, IACTS.

“The conference is historic for being hosted at a government hospital, which is also a training institute. It was organised by government healthcare professionals. Previously, such professional training workshops were seen as the domain of private hospitals and organisations, leaving government institutions out of this scope. The CME’s planning and execution by government bodies marks a historic shift,” she added.

Dr Bhalla pointed out that government hospitals and institutes in India are looked down upon for lack of quality healthcare. “When discussing government hospitals in India, there’s a prevalent misconception among the public that quality healthcare isn’t attainable at these institutions. This perception largely stems from the visible contrast in infrastructure when compared to private hospitals. However, it’s crucial to recognise that healthcare comprises more than just infrastructure; equally vital are the healthcare professionals, their training, competence, and expertise. Organising events that spotlight these professionals can foster confidence among the public, assuring them that quality treatment is available at state-run hospitals. Particularly in medical emergencies, families often endure significant financial strain due to exorbitant medical bills at private hospitals. Such events serve as a means to prevent families from plunging into debt traps during medical crises by emphasising the quality of care accessible at government hospitals,” she said.

The workshops helped the trainee surgeons to learn about surgical techniques from the masters. As many as 10 free seats out of 24 were provided to hands-on surgeons. The inauguration ceremony featured renowned CT surgeons representing the IACTS, namely President Dr Lokeshwar Rao Sajja, Dr Manoj Durairaj (Vice President), Dr Jagannath (Executive Committee Member), Padma Shri Dr Prasad Rao, Karuna Gopal, and Kuchipudi dancer Janani Rao.

The conference was held in hybrid mode, featuring international experts like Dr Hiroshi Date, who shed light on the nuances of Living Lobar Transplant. Well-known experts like Dr Devi Shetty from Bangalore and Dr Diego Gonzalez from Spain presented and shared their experiences on Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH) and uniportal VATS, respectively.

Delegates explored decades of collective expertise, sharing profound insights offered by seasoned surgeons. They trained with simulators to prepare for handling cutting-edge technology in bronchoscopy, video-assisted, and robotic-assisted thoracic surgeries using simulation models. They also received training in intricate lung transplant procedures using cadavers.

According to Dr Bhalla, this hands-on approach provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of these pivotal procedures. She highlighted the significant role of collaborative learning environments in nurturing innovation and expertise in cardiothoracic surgery.

Dr CS Hiremath, Secretary, IACTS said, “The workshop’s influence is poised to perpetuate ongoing progress in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, ultimately enhancing care for patients under their purview.” Adding to this, Dr Rohan Reddy, joint organising secretary said, “The event thrived on enthusiastic participant engagement, acknowledged as the cornerstone of its success, fostering an environment of shared knowledge and unity among both newcomers and seasoned experts.”

Participants also enjoyed various cultural and culinary delights from the city. A Kathak performance was held at the Bansilalpet stepwell and a skit depicting the flavours of Hyderabadi: Biryani and Zubaan was presented by Raffu Chakkar Entertainments. The following day began with a presentation by Janani Rao on Ganesh Kovoutham. Later in the evening, a grand dinner was organised as part of Sham-e-Ghazal at the Sailing Club. The event featured a performance by Ustad Mohammed Shoeb Saqib Ibrahim on vocals, accompanied by Ustad Mohammed Najmuddin Quadri Javed on tabla.

