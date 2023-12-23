Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unprecedented venture within the realm of dance, a Bharatanatyam dance ballet was intricately woven around the chants of ‘Lalitha Sahasranamam,’ meticulously choreographed by the eminent dance maestro, Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, and her daughter, Dr Vaishnavi Sainath. Renowned for their dedication to preserving culture and reviving ancient art forms within heritage spaces, Paramparaa achieved yet another pinnacle of excellence with this performance. Held at Sree Dharmapuri Kshetram, Miyapur, the ballet was graciously sponsored by the Kavuru family and masterfully curated by Dr Rajeshwari Sainath and her disciples.

Dr Rajeshwari led the thematic exposition, expressing the ethereal beauty of Ammaru through her dance, while Dr Vaishnavi embodied the persona of goddess Lalitha. This divine performance, blending classical elements with intense movements, captivated the audience, visually portraying each verse of the stotram.

Reflecting on her performance, Dr Rajeshwari Sainath shared, “Around six years ago, I first performed Lalitha Sahasranamam.

As a devoted follower of Ammavaru and Shiva, I hold the Friday pooja in deep reverence. Both Soundarya Lahari and Lalitha Sahasranamam resonate deeply with me. However, the idea of adapting it into a dance performance was sparked by one of my overseas students’ mother. She casually suggested exploring Lalitha Sahasranamam in a dance format.

Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma garu, an authority on this sacred hymn, guided me. Meeting him allowed me to vividly envision and translate the dramatic essence into a dance performance. Yet, translating the mantras into a dance presentation, capturing their melody and rhythm, posed a formidable challenge.”

A performance encompasses dance and music, and for this rendition, the music was composed by Rajkumar Bharathi, with rhythmic accompaniment by the legendary Mridangam Vidwan, Guru Karaikudi Mani, and recording engineering by Sai Shravanam. Their collaboration, along with Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma’s guidance, enriched the choreography with melodic brilliance.

Speaking of the organising body, Dr Rajeshwari remarked, “Parampara, a renowned organisation, is reinstating a forgotten cultural practice of temple performances in contrast to today’s auditorium-centric approach.

Their meticulousness in bringing forth the best artists while preserving aesthetic nuances is commendable. Sathyavani Garu, a popular speaker in the twin cities, envisioned the Lalitha Sahasranama performance, and Parampara admirably facilitated its realisation. The ambiance exuded divinity, and I was immersed in the spiritual fervour of Ammavaru. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them for their exceptional efforts.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In an unprecedented venture within the realm of dance, a Bharatanatyam dance ballet was intricately woven around the chants of ‘Lalitha Sahasranamam,’ meticulously choreographed by the eminent dance maestro, Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, and her daughter, Dr Vaishnavi Sainath. Renowned for their dedication to preserving culture and reviving ancient art forms within heritage spaces, Paramparaa achieved yet another pinnacle of excellence with this performance. Held at Sree Dharmapuri Kshetram, Miyapur, the ballet was graciously sponsored by the Kavuru family and masterfully curated by Dr Rajeshwari Sainath and her disciples. Dr Rajeshwari led the thematic exposition, expressing the ethereal beauty of Ammaru through her dance, while Dr Vaishnavi embodied the persona of goddess Lalitha. This divine performance, blending classical elements with intense movements, captivated the audience, visually portraying each verse of the stotram. Reflecting on her performance, Dr Rajeshwari Sainath shared, “Around six years ago, I first performed Lalitha Sahasranamam. As a devoted follower of Ammavaru and Shiva, I hold the Friday pooja in deep reverence. Both Soundarya Lahari and Lalitha Sahasranamam resonate deeply with me. However, the idea of adapting it into a dance performance was sparked by one of my overseas students’ mother. She casually suggested exploring Lalitha Sahasranamam in a dance format.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma garu, an authority on this sacred hymn, guided me. Meeting him allowed me to vividly envision and translate the dramatic essence into a dance performance. Yet, translating the mantras into a dance presentation, capturing their melody and rhythm, posed a formidable challenge.” A performance encompasses dance and music, and for this rendition, the music was composed by Rajkumar Bharathi, with rhythmic accompaniment by the legendary Mridangam Vidwan, Guru Karaikudi Mani, and recording engineering by Sai Shravanam. Their collaboration, along with Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma’s guidance, enriched the choreography with melodic brilliance. Speaking of the organising body, Dr Rajeshwari remarked, “Parampara, a renowned organisation, is reinstating a forgotten cultural practice of temple performances in contrast to today’s auditorium-centric approach. Their meticulousness in bringing forth the best artists while preserving aesthetic nuances is commendable. Sathyavani Garu, a popular speaker in the twin cities, envisioned the Lalitha Sahasranama performance, and Parampara admirably facilitated its realisation. The ambiance exuded divinity, and I was immersed in the spiritual fervour of Ammavaru. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them for their exceptional efforts.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp