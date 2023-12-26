Home Cities Hyderabad

Ministers plan presentation at Medigadda on Dec 29 about current status of Kaleshwaram project

The presentation would allude to the issue of cracks in Annaram and Sundilla barrages, and possible solutions.

Published: 26th December 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Medigadda barrage

Ministers will give a PowerPoint presentation on the current status of the Kaleshwaram project in the backdrop of the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers D Sridhar Babu and N Uttam Kumar, along with some of their Cabinet colleagues, are likely to visit the Medigadda barrage on December 29 where they will give a PowerPoint presentation on the current status of the Kaleshwaram project in the backdrop of the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers. 

The state government has summoned officials and the representatives of the construction agency involved in the project construction to be available at the project site during the visit of the ministers.

In the recent Assembly session, the state government tabled white papers on State finances and the energy sector. However, the government did not release a white paper on the status of irrigation projects dropping the plans at the last minute. 

Sources said that the state government is, however, committed to releasing a white paper. During the Assembly session, the irrigation minister said that no new ayacut was created with the project constructed with thousands of crores. 

According to sources, the government is preparing a detailed presentation on the redesigning of the Pranahitha Chevella project to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and its advantages and disadvantages, the proposed cost of the project, enhancement of proposed cost, new ayacut under KLIS, and expenditure for the maintenance of the project. 

The presentation would allude to the issue of cracks in Annaram and Sundilla barrages, and possible solutions. It is expected that the government will give clarity on its plan of action over the Medigadda barrage. 

SOLUTIONS TO BE PART OF THE PRESENTATION

  • While the state government had announced that it would table white papers on finance, energy, and irrigation during the recent Assembly session, the plan to release a report on irrigation was dropped at the last minute
  • During the session, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that though the Kaleshwaram project cost thousands of crores, no new ayacut was created 
  • The presentation would allude to the issue of cracks in Annaram and Sundilla barrages and possible solutions

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medigadda barrage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp