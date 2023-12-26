Ministers plan presentation at Medigadda on Dec 29 about current status of Kaleshwaram project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers D Sridhar Babu and N Uttam Kumar, along with some of their Cabinet colleagues, are likely to visit the Medigadda barrage on December 29 where they will give a PowerPoint presentation on the current status of the Kaleshwaram project in the backdrop of the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers.

The state government has summoned officials and the representatives of the construction agency involved in the project construction to be available at the project site during the visit of the ministers.

In the recent Assembly session, the state government tabled white papers on State finances and the energy sector. However, the government did not release a white paper on the status of irrigation projects dropping the plans at the last minute.

Sources said that the state government is, however, committed to releasing a white paper. During the Assembly session, the irrigation minister said that no new ayacut was created with the project constructed with thousands of crores.

According to sources, the government is preparing a detailed presentation on the redesigning of the Pranahitha Chevella project to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and its advantages and disadvantages, the proposed cost of the project, enhancement of proposed cost, new ayacut under KLIS, and expenditure for the maintenance of the project.

The presentation would allude to the issue of cracks in Annaram and Sundilla barrages, and possible solutions. It is expected that the government will give clarity on its plan of action over the Medigadda barrage.

SOLUTIONS TO BE PART OF THE PRESENTATION

While the state government had announced that it would table white papers on finance, energy, and irrigation during the recent Assembly session, the plan to release a report on irrigation was dropped at the last minute

During the session, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that though the Kaleshwaram project cost thousands of crores, no new ayacut was created

The presentation would allude to the issue of cracks in Annaram and Sundilla barrages and possible solutions

