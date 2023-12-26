Home Cities Hyderabad

Two held for attempt to murder in Bahadurpura

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bahadurpura police arrested two persons in connection with an attempted murder that occurred on December 22. The duo stabbed the victim in the stomach, and chest as well as from behind with a knife to exact revenge. The victim is undergoing treatment and is currently in stable condition, the police said.

The accused — Md Akbaruddin Farooqui, 29, and Md Mohsin Hussain, 34 — are rowdy sheeters. They both have been convicted and released from jail on various occasions. Akbar took the help of Mohsin and attempted to kill the victim, Anwar, with whom he had previous enmity. Five months ago, the police caught Akbar in a ganja case based on information provided by Anwar. Since then, Akbar developed a grudge against him.

The police recovered the knife that was used to commit the offense and the duo will be produced before the court.

