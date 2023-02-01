Diving deep into the depth of HPV

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, and second in India. Around 12,7000 are affected by cervical cancer out of which 67,000 people die annually in India. Recently it is proven that more than 90 per cent cases of cervical cancer is due to HPV (Human papillomavirus). HPV is a virus and this is normally transmitted from male to female when they have their first sexual intercourse. HPV causes changes in the mucosa of the cervix. Normally the natural cause of HPV in women is that they cause repeated changes in the mucosa so any mutations happening in a normal cell causes cancer. HPV causes changes in the mucosa and that leads to cancer.

Now what normally happens is immunity in a human body fights against this virus and eliminates the virus in the 80 per cent of the situations and in the remaining 20 per cent of the women because of the bad hygiene that virus still remains in the body that is near the cervix. So this virus goes into the cervical mucosa and remains there in 20 per cent of the women after getting infected. So, in this 20 per cent of the women, the virus continually strikes the mucosa of the cervical uterus and that eventually turns into dysplasia and finally turns into cancer.

Out of this 20 per cent 1-2 per cent would develop cancer. This infection would be eliminated when one takes the HPV vaccine as it enables you to develop antibodies. So if the young girls are vaccinated we can prevent cervical cancer for sure. This vaccine has to be given to the woman before her first sexual intercourse. So the ideal time to be vaccinated is when they are in their teens around 11 after their first menstruation. A total of three doses has to be given and they will be protected from HPV infection and from cervical cancer.

HPV can cause other cancers like anal cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, penile cancer, throat cancer, vulvovaginal, genital warts, etc. In women this can be tested through annual screening. The PAP smear test is the simplest and it can be diagnosed on the same day. Pap smear screening test helps to detect cervical cancer in stage zero & one and the chance of recovering is almost 99 per cent. So screening is advised for all women once they have sexual intercourse every year for the consecutive three years. So any woman who is active sexually then there is a need for Pap smear every year.

But sadly, the vaccine is expensive and it costs around Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 for one dose. For three doses it costs Rs 30,000, making it difficult for lower middle class families and people below poverty line to afford. The government needs to take up this issue and vaccinate every girl in the rural population, then cervical cancer can be eradicated. “Although the HPV vaccine is commonly used in the United States, Indians have only recently learned about it. Every child in the adolescent age group (9–14) in the United States has the choice of receiving the HPV vaccine, regardless of gender.

Though this vaccine is generally safe, it can make you feel a little lightheaded. The Serum Institute just introduced an HPV vaccination (made in India) under the name “Cervavac”. It could cost between Rs 200 and Rs 400. The government needs to take more action in the area of public health. Since most people in India belong to a poor socio-economic group, the Indian government needs to introduce this vaccine at a more affordable price in India,” says Dr Anish Anand Janareddy, Internal Medicine and General Physician, Apollo Hospitals.

“The cervical cancer cases have significantly decreased in us after vaccination. So we recommend every girl to be vaccinated. It is the simplest way to prevent cervical cancer,” concludes Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, oncologist, Apollo Hospitals.

