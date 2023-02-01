Home Cities Hyderabad

Post Covid, Hyderabad witnesses boom in the housing sector

According to the report, TS was among the States that saw high inflation in FY23

Published: 01st February 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

housing

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post Covid-19 pandemic, Hyderabad was one of the two metro cities that witnessed boom in the housing sector. According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, which was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, “All of the eight major metros of the country, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, recorded increases in the index on an annual basis.”

The report revealed that inflation increased in most of the States in FY23 as compared to FY22. Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh saw especially high rates of inflation in FY23. Fuel and clothing were the major contributors to the surge in inflation, the report said.

“High inflation in vegetables from April to September 2022 was mainly due to a spike in prices of tomatoes owing to crop damage and supply disruption due to the unseasonal heavy rains in the major producing States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,” the report said.

Most of States and UTs have witnessed higher rural inflation than urban inflation in the current year, mainly owing to marginally higher food inflation in rural areas.

Jal Jeevan Mission
Four States -- Goa, Gujarat, Telangana and Haryana and three UTs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu and Puducherry have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ States/UTs where 100 per cent households are having tap water supply, the report said.

However, the Telangana government implemented the Mission Bhagiratha and did not get any funds under Har Ghar Jal scheme of the Centre.

According to the report, eight States have already achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target to reduce Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to less than 70 per lakh live births by 2030. These include Kerala (19), Maharashtra (33), Telangana (43), Andhra Pradesh (45), Tamil Nadu (54), Jharkhand (56), Gujarat (57), and Karnataka (69).

The report also mentioned that Telangana and Kerala have revised the property taxes during the year to support their revenues. A few States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Assam and UT of Puducherry have considered revising their power tariffs during FY23.

Telangana’s out of pocket expenditure as percentage (48) of total health expenditure is one of the lowest in the country and Uttar Pradesh (71.3) is the highest in the country. Telangana’s government expenditure as percentage (40.9) of total health expenditure is one of the best in the country and Uttar Pradesh (24.8) is the lowest in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
housing sector Covid
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp