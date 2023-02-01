Post Covid, Hyderabad witnesses boom in the housing sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post Covid-19 pandemic, Hyderabad was one of the two metro cities that witnessed boom in the housing sector. According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, which was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, “All of the eight major metros of the country, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, recorded increases in the index on an annual basis.”

The report revealed that inflation increased in most of the States in FY23 as compared to FY22. Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh saw especially high rates of inflation in FY23. Fuel and clothing were the major contributors to the surge in inflation, the report said.

“High inflation in vegetables from April to September 2022 was mainly due to a spike in prices of tomatoes owing to crop damage and supply disruption due to the unseasonal heavy rains in the major producing States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,” the report said.

Most of States and UTs have witnessed higher rural inflation than urban inflation in the current year, mainly owing to marginally higher food inflation in rural areas.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Four States -- Goa, Gujarat, Telangana and Haryana and three UTs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu and Puducherry have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ States/UTs where 100 per cent households are having tap water supply, the report said.

However, the Telangana government implemented the Mission Bhagiratha and did not get any funds under Har Ghar Jal scheme of the Centre.

According to the report, eight States have already achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target to reduce Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to less than 70 per lakh live births by 2030. These include Kerala (19), Maharashtra (33), Telangana (43), Andhra Pradesh (45), Tamil Nadu (54), Jharkhand (56), Gujarat (57), and Karnataka (69).

The report also mentioned that Telangana and Kerala have revised the property taxes during the year to support their revenues. A few States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Assam and UT of Puducherry have considered revising their power tariffs during FY23.

Telangana’s out of pocket expenditure as percentage (48) of total health expenditure is one of the lowest in the country and Uttar Pradesh (71.3) is the highest in the country. Telangana’s government expenditure as percentage (40.9) of total health expenditure is one of the best in the country and Uttar Pradesh (24.8) is the lowest in the country.

