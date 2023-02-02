Home Cities Hyderabad

Cheating in TOEFL centres comes to light

Police register complaint following a decoy operation by Education Testing Service

Published: 02nd February 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The issue of malpractice during the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) examinations in the city has come to the fore. After the Indian chapter of the Education Testing Service (ETS), a private non-profit educational testing and assessment organisation, spotted that candidates were cheating during the tests, they approached Hyderabad cybercrime police, who registered a complaint on Wednesday.

To find out how the entire racket worked, the ETS put out fake advertisements to lure people, who take the exams on behalf of the original candidates or provide them with answers in the exam hall. They were approached by a man, who assured that he could take the exam on behalf of a candidate as he had been doing across the country for only Rs 23,000.

The ETS carried out a decoy operation in which they gave Rs 23,000 to the fake candidate and asked him to take the examination. They found that the fake candidate would use WhatsApp to send answers to the actual candidate. Even if they were not in the same room, the actual candidate would click a picture of a question and send it to the fake one, who would send him the answer in reply.

ETS had observed such happenings in Hyderabad and filed a complaint with cybercrime police after conducting the decoy operation. Police have registered a complaint and begun the investigation. In 2015, Central Zone Task Force and Central Crime Station had arrested two persons for writing competitive exams on behalf of candidates.

MODUS OPERANDI
ETS found that the fake candidate would use WhatsApp to send answers to the actual candidate. The latter would click a picture of a question and send it to the former, who would reply with the answer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp