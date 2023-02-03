Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad godown, none injured

Published: 03rd February 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out in a godown near VST signal, Chikkadpally on Thursday, destroying tents and other decoration items supplied for weddings and other functions. Fortunately, no casualties were reported; however, the flames spread to an adjoining office and partially damaged the furniture.

Upon being informed, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze that initially started at MS Decoration works owned by Ravinder Singh Sarna and Jasvender Singh at 5.40 am, under control by 10 am. A case was registered and an investigation has started.

Meanwhile, two persons received burn injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded under Medchal police station limits on Thursday. According to police, the health condition of one of those injured was described as ‘serious’.

