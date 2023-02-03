Home Cities Hyderabad

Formula E cars arrive in Hyderabad

Published: 03rd February 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

The first consignment consisting of 83 boxes of auto components arrived at the cargo terminal by a charter flight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the city gears up to host the country’s first Formula E race on February 11, the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) division of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday handled 90 tonnes of race car components and eight cars.

The first consignment of auto components arrived at the cargo terminal by a charter flight -- Boeing 747-400 from Riyadh on Wednesday night. The first global motorsport to be certified with net zero carbon emission, the Formula E race on February 11 will see 11 teams race compete for top honours.
The cargo consisting of 83 boxes of auto components was offloaded from the aircraft parked at the dedicated parking slot. The shipment was unloaded using specially designed cargo handling equipment and moved to an exclusive handling area in the GHAC terminal.

A dedicated green channel was established for quick and hassle-free cargo transfer. Special regulatory permissions for an immediate onsite custom clearance ensured seamless movement of the shipment across various touch points.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said that Hyderabad Airport is proud to play an integral part in providing an end-to-end seamless air cargo movement for the first-ever Formula E race to be held in the country.  
“This consignment handling establishes our capabilities to cater to the auto sector. With further expansion of our cargo facilities and digitisation, we are well poised to deliver value and drive a positive impact that provides greater cost and operational efficiencies for customers,” he added.

