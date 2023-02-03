Secunderabad's RPF team rescues 27 child trafficking victims, nabs 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad, in a joint operation with NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, rescued 27 child trafficking victims from the Danapur Express.

Based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis of RPF’s Cyber Cell, and frequent raids from Kazipet to Secunderabad that helped in pinpointing the offenders, the RPF also nabbed six traffickers hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to a release, the RPF team recorded statements of the children upon reaching Secunderabad and carried out further inquiries for legal action.

The RPF has intensified its efforts to prevent the transportation of individuals, particularly women and children, who are trafficked for forced labour and commercial sexual exploitation.

