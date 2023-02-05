GHMC action plan to identify critical biodiversity in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To identify the critical ecosystems in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will formulate a Local Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (LBSAP) within the span of a year at an estimated cost of Rs 22.81 lakh.

The civic body is looking for organisations, and agencies to help develop the plan. They are expected to have worked on issues of urban biodiversity in two or more Indian cities including Hyderabad and are endorsed by the city council.

The objective of the LBSAP is to identify critical ecosystems in the city and assess the benefits of these ecosystems and threats to the same by undertaking extensive stakeholder consultations.

The organisation selected for formulating the plan has to submit a report after conducting primary and secondary research in key focus areas and suggest an action plan based on the findings of the research.

