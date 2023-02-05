Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic advisory ahead of Formula E racing event in Hyderabad

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Thalli will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting flyover towards Katta Maisamma/ Lower Tankbund.

Published: 05th February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Marathahalli

For representational purpose | Prasunna KP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to the ongoing Telangana State Legislature sessions and upcoming Formula E race, traffic congestion is expected around the TS Assembly and NTR Marg from February 5 to 12. To avoid disruptions, the traffic police have advised citizens to take alternative routes.

Traffic from various locations such as VV Statue (Khairatabad), Budda Bhavan/Nallagutta Junction, Iqbal Minar Junction, Telugu Thalli, and Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Lane will be diverted to avoid congestion in the Necklace Rotary area.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Thalli will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting flyover towards Katta Maisamma/ Lower Tankbund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Legislature sessions Formula E race Traffic advisory
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp