Traffic advisory ahead of Formula E racing event in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to the ongoing Telangana State Legislature sessions and upcoming Formula E race, traffic congestion is expected around the TS Assembly and NTR Marg from February 5 to 12. To avoid disruptions, the traffic police have advised citizens to take alternative routes.

Traffic from various locations such as VV Statue (Khairatabad), Budda Bhavan/Nallagutta Junction, Iqbal Minar Junction, Telugu Thalli, and Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Lane will be diverted to avoid congestion in the Necklace Rotary area.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Thalli will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting flyover towards Katta Maisamma/ Lower Tankbund.

HYDERABAD: Due to the ongoing Telangana State Legislature sessions and upcoming Formula E race, traffic congestion is expected around the TS Assembly and NTR Marg from February 5 to 12. To avoid disruptions, the traffic police have advised citizens to take alternative routes. Traffic from various locations such as VV Statue (Khairatabad), Budda Bhavan/Nallagutta Junction, Iqbal Minar Junction, Telugu Thalli, and Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Lane will be diverted to avoid congestion in the Necklace Rotary area. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Thalli will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting flyover towards Katta Maisamma/ Lower Tankbund.