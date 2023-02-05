Home Cities Hyderabad

Two killed, 11 hurt as DCM van overturns in Hyderabad

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the van allegedly lost control and the vehicle overturned.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A road accident in Dundigal claimed the lives of two individuals and left 11 others injured. The incident occurred late Friday night when a DCM van carrying 16 labourers turned turtle.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the van allegedly lost control and the vehicle overturned. It is suspected that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The van was en route to NTR Garden from Gowdavalli at the time of the accident.

The police arrived at the scene after being notified by onlookers. The injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital, where two of them were reported to be in critical condition.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. It is suspected that the driver was speeding, which may have caused the accident.

