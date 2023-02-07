Telangana Budget 2023: Rs 750 crore for development of Kaleshwaram Circuit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sum of Rs 881.77 crore has been proposed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Budget for 2023-24 for Tourism, Art, and culture.

Speaking on the Buddhavanam Project, the Finance Minister in his budget speech said, “Since ancient times, Telangana has been a major centre of Buddhism and Jainism. In the middle of Nagarjunasagar, which was once an abode of Acharya Nagarjuna, the Telangana government constructed Buddhavanam in a magnificent manner.

He said the project has come up in an area of 274 acres and it cost the government Rs 71 crore. Visitors and Buddhists from all over the country and outside are visiting the project,” he said.

He allocated Rs 750 crore for the development of the Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit to boost the eco-tourism created by irrigation facilities as part of the Kaleshwaram project.

Buddhavanam Projects at Begumpet and Nagarjunasagar have been provided Rs 61.85 lakh and Rs 38.15 lakh. In centrally sponsored schemes, Rs 50 Crore was allocated for setting up the Regional Museum of Buddhist Heritage at Nagarjunasagar.

Decrease in allotment for tourism infra

There has, however, been a decrease from Rs 20.18 crore to Rs 5 crore for Tourism Infrastructure Development and the upgradation of new and existing tourism units, but the budget has been hiked from Rs 6.14 crore to Rs 28 crore for participation in national and international travel marts, organising tourism events, fairs and festivals.

On the other hand, Manair River Front which was granted Rs 2 crore in 2022-23 has no allocation this year. A total of Rs 1,069.91 crore was allocated as establishment expenditure and Rs 750 crore for scheme expenditure.

HYDERABAD: A sum of Rs 881.77 crore has been proposed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Budget for 2023-24 for Tourism, Art, and culture. Speaking on the Buddhavanam Project, the Finance Minister in his budget speech said, “Since ancient times, Telangana has been a major centre of Buddhism and Jainism. In the middle of Nagarjunasagar, which was once an abode of Acharya Nagarjuna, the Telangana government constructed Buddhavanam in a magnificent manner. He said the project has come up in an area of 274 acres and it cost the government Rs 71 crore. Visitors and Buddhists from all over the country and outside are visiting the project,” he said. He allocated Rs 750 crore for the development of the Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit to boost the eco-tourism created by irrigation facilities as part of the Kaleshwaram project. Buddhavanam Projects at Begumpet and Nagarjunasagar have been provided Rs 61.85 lakh and Rs 38.15 lakh. In centrally sponsored schemes, Rs 50 Crore was allocated for setting up the Regional Museum of Buddhist Heritage at Nagarjunasagar. Decrease in allotment for tourism infra There has, however, been a decrease from Rs 20.18 crore to Rs 5 crore for Tourism Infrastructure Development and the upgradation of new and existing tourism units, but the budget has been hiked from Rs 6.14 crore to Rs 28 crore for participation in national and international travel marts, organising tourism events, fairs and festivals. On the other hand, Manair River Front which was granted Rs 2 crore in 2022-23 has no allocation this year. A total of Rs 1,069.91 crore was allocated as establishment expenditure and Rs 750 crore for scheme expenditure.