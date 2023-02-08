Home Cities Hyderabad

Solar power systems light up lives of Chenchus

Three LED bulbs and a brushless DC electric-motor ceiling fan have been installed in each household free of cost.

Published: 08th February 2023

TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy checks a solar-powered fan installed in a Chenchu dwelling in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of electrification of remote villages, tandas and Chenchu pentas, solar-powered lights and fans are being installed in the forest areas. Till now, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has provided solar power facilities to a total of 39 houses in two Chenchu habitations.

TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy on Tuesday visited Kollampenta and Kommanapenta under Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district to inspect the solar power systems installed in the two habitations under the tiger reserve area.

A 300 WP (watt peak- solar power measurement standard) power system has been installed in every house in these habitations. Three LED bulbs and a brushless DC electric-motor ceiling fan have been installed in each household free of cost.

“It took a lot of effort and cost. The maintenance of lights and fans will be taken care of by TSREDCO. If the lights are damaged, they will be replaced with new lights,” he said.

Expressing delight at the development, a local resident said: “Until a year ago, we were using kerosene lamps, which would attract poisonous insects and wild animals. Now, the situation has changed with the setting up of solar power systems. We are really happy.”

“The incidents of man-animal conflict too have reduced in the recent times as our dwellings are illuminated by these lights during nights,” said another villager. Following a request by the locals, the TSREDCO chairman directed the corporation’s district manager Satyanarayana Murthy to initiate steps to instal solar panels and streetlights in these villages.

