The Ancient Lesson

Alka Elizabeth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Millets, once considered the “god’s own crop,” are making a comeback in households to revitalise the healthy diet that kept our ancestors strong and healthy, besides keeping us eco-conscious. ce speaks to Dr Sujatha Stephen rd, chief nutritionist at Yashoda hospital Malakpet, about the paleo diet and the addition of millets to it

Since the beginning of agriculture 10,000 years ago, our eating habits have undergone numerous changes, and modern agricultural revolution is thought to be the cause of modern- day chronic disorders. "The modern diet, which is high in sodium, sugar, and fat, serves as a source of contaminants rather than nourishing or healing the body," says Dr Sujatha Stephen.

"In fact, refined foods and high-carb westernised diets have made the human body susceptible to various chronic conditions, ranging from metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies, to heart diseases," she added. Stemming from the mismatch hypothesis, which states that our current diet has caused an evolutionary mismatch and that our genes are not well-suited to modern diets, people began going on a 'paleo diet.' This eating plan is based on foods consumed by our ancestors during the Paleolithic Era (2.5 million years ago to 10,000 years ago).

"Our ancestors hunted and gathered food that nature provided, which is healthier than the oil, sugar, and fat we consume today. Diets like the Paleo diet ensure a healthy diet," says Dr Sujatha. The modern paleo diet includes fruits, vegetables, lean meat, fish, eggs, nuts, and seeds, but eliminates or drastically reduces cereal grains, whether refined or whole.

This is where millets become a point of contention. Although this ancient grain is gluten-free and sometimes considered a status, it is often disregarded by many due to its grain status. Dr Sujatha argues that no diet plan is perfect, and everything should be a mix of nutritious foods. Millets, due to their presence of micronutrients and rich fibre content, are also ideal for controlling diabetes, heart diseases, and body weight. They are also good for pregnant women.

"One should not overly complicate the diet by trying to follow a strict regime; a simple diet with nutritious foods is best," says Dr Sujatha. The paleo diet is said to aid in weight loss, reduce heart diseases or cardiovascular risk factors, improve blood sugar control, and increase insulin activity. Dr Sujatha acknowledges the detractors of millets and adds, "Millets are not good for continuous consumption as they can cause iron deficiency and abnormal functioning of the thyroid glands, and they contain goitrogens." It is recommended to consume millet in combination with other food groups, and people with hypothyroidism should limit their use, she said. It has been over a decade, and more and more people are becoming aware of the Paleo diet and its various forms.

"These diets are sometimes impractical, which is why it's important to stick to nature and seasonal foods for consumption." The testimonials of people who have adopted the diet do make millet sound like a micronutrient hub. "Nevertheless, a strict paleo diet only involves original foods and strictly prohibits processed foods, and is sure to bring benefits," concludes Dr Sujatha.

