Understanding Pathological Lying

Shruthi Sachi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pathological lying, also referred to as mythomania, is a perplexing situation where a person tells lies excessively and without a clear reason. Unlike everyday lies which usually serve a purpose, pathological lying appears to be done for no obvious motive and can cause harm to both the liar and those around them. "In most cases, a person with pathological lying behaviour seems to tell lies to make themselves look heroic or to gain acceptance or sympathy, whilst there seems to be nothing to be gained from other lies," explains Dr Srikanth Goggi, clinical psychologist and hypnotherapist.

"Those who struggle with pathological lying have a hard time controlling the urge to fabricate stories and often feel that their lies are real. Conditions like borderline personality disorder can make it challenging for a person to regulate their emotions.

In such cases, people may resort to lying to twist reality to align with their emotions, rather than facts," Srikanth, who is also an affiliate of the American Psychological Association said. He added, "Recognising pathological liars can be a challenge as they are skilled in hiding their deceit and are often articulate, making it difficult to determine if they are lying or not. To diagnose a pathological liar, it's crucial to know if they are aware they are lying or if they believe in their lies."

The treatment for pathological lying varies depending on whether it is a symptom of an underlying mental health condition. "The treatment depends on the underlying cause of the pathological lying. It may include psychotherapy, medication such as antidepressants, mood stabilisers and in some cases, antipsychotics," Dr Srikanth says. It is important for individuals struggling with pathological lying to receive a proper diagnosis and treatment to avoid causing harm to themselves and those around them, suggested the psychologist.

