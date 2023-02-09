Home Cities Hyderabad

9 TS rivers don’t conform to water quality norms, finds study

At 37 locations on nine rivers, the quality of water did not conform to the prescribed Water Quality Criteria with respect to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD).

Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram

Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram (Representational Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a study ‘Polluted River Stretches for Restoration of Water Quality - 2022’, conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the water quality of 12 rivers in Telangana was monitored at 49 different locations.

At 37 locations on nine rivers, the quality of water did not conform to the prescribed Water Quality Criteria with respect to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). Godavari, Karakavagu, Kinnersani, Krishna, Manair, Manjeera, Munneru, Musi, Nakkavagu figure in the list of nine polluted rivers in the State among which Musi is the highly polluted river with BOD at 66.0 (mg/L). The stretch from Bapu Ghat to Rudravelly, Kasaniguda to Valigonda has been identified in Priority Class-I.

Godavari along Basara, Mancherial to Ramagundam, along Kaleshwaram, Kamalapur,  Bhadrachalam has recorded 24.0 (mg/L) in Priority Class-II. Manair along Karimnagar to Somnapalli with 16.0  (mg/L) and Nakkavagu along Bachugudem with 11.0  (mg/L) have fallen in Priority Class-III and the remaining five rivers have been categorised as Priority Class-V.

Speaking to TNIE, Sai Bhaskar Reddy Nakka, an environmentalist and scientist, explained: “In general, BOD is related to the oxygen level in the water. When BOD is higher, oxygen levels in the water goes down. Thus, many species of fish, plants and birds which form the local biodiversity will be affected as they cannot survive in anaerobic conditions. We also experience a foul smell because of the decomposing activity where BOD is higher. Methane gas emissions are another issue.”

He said rivers like Godavari which originate in Maharashtra are subjected to agricultural pollution where urea, pesticides and others will increase nitrate levels in the water. I“For the treatment of the water, pumps were set up to circulate and improve oxygen levels. Few oxidation techniques can be used to stabilise the chemicals released by industrial pollutants,” he added

Bhaskar Reddy said Musi, by default, has become a drainage carrier in Hyderabad for many years. Though there are several government bodies were established to monitor it, the improvement is just nominal. Even for the gated communities, there are government norms that the drainage water should be discharged into the water bodies only after minimum treatment but this implementation is also questionable.
“We need to have a vision and look for nature-based solutions,” he said.

Polluted River Stretches for Restoration of Water Quality - 2022
