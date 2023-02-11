Gear up for electrifying thrills

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City is all set to make motorsport history as it hosts the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race today. The 2.835 km street circuit, built around the Hussainsagar lake and NTR Gardens, will showcase the future of motorsport as it becomes India’s first elite electric motor racing event.

Ah, the excitement of the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix! A day filled with thrilling races, breathtaking action, and the very best in sustainable technology. This highly anticipated event brings together 11 teams, featuring 22 cars powered purely by electricity, in a celebration of eco-friendly competition.

For motorsport enthusiasts, this is a day not to be missed — as the first top-tier FIA World Championship motorsport event in the country in a decade, the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix is set to be a hair-triggering spectacle — with live race commentary, stunning views of the track, and a full day of entertainment.

And for those lucky enough to secure grandstand seats, the experience only gets better. With exclusive access to all the off-track entertainment, including live performances, music, and even a simulator, this is the ultimate motorsport experience. But fear not even those without grandstand seats will be treated to a day of excitement and wonder. From high-speed races to the latest in sustainable technology, the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix promises to be a day that will put Hyderabad on the map of e-mobility.

