Home Cities Hyderabad

Gear up for electrifying thrills

And for those lucky enough to secure grandstand seats, the experience only gets better.

Published: 11th February 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Formula E car race

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  City is all set to make motorsport history as it hosts the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race today. The 2.835 km street circuit, built around the Hussainsagar lake and NTR Gardens, will showcase the future of motorsport as it becomes India’s first elite electric motor racing event.

Ah, the excitement of the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix! A day filled with thrilling races, breathtaking action, and the very best in sustainable technology. This highly anticipated event brings together 11 teams, featuring 22 cars powered purely by electricity, in a celebration of eco-friendly competition.

For motorsport enthusiasts, this is a day not to be missed — as the first top-tier FIA World Championship motorsport event in the country in a decade, the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix is set to be a hair-triggering spectacle — with live race commentary, stunning views of the track, and a full day of entertainment.

ALSO READ | Pulse quickens as Hyderabad hosts Formula E race on February 11

And for those lucky enough to secure grandstand seats, the experience only gets better. With exclusive access to all the off-track entertainment, including live performances, music, and even a simulator, this is the ultimate motorsport experience. But fear not even those without grandstand seats will be treated to a day of excitement and wonder. From high-speed races to the latest in sustainable technology, the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix promises to be a day that will put Hyderabad on the map of e-mobility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Formula E World Championship race Hyderabad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp