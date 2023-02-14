T-Hub partners with Suzuki to boost  Indian startup ecosystem growth

Home Cities Hyderabad

T-Hub and SIC will also collaborate on events, leadership opportunities, workshops, and mentoring to bridge the gap between the Japanese and Indian startup ecosystems.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub has partnered with c (SMC) to accelerate the growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem and provide support to Indian entrepreneurs to access Japan’s ecosystem.

Suzuki Innovation Center (SIC), which is an open innovation platform, will provide growth opportunities to T-Hub incubated start-ups. In addition, SIC will provide connections between India and Japan among academia, industries, and startups.

This partnership, based on a one-year agreement, will enable entrepreneurs to engage and innovate with universities and industries from India as well as Japan in domains of sustainability, rural development, supply chain, agri-tech, and mobility.

T-Hub and SIC will also collaborate on events, leadership opportunities, workshops, and mentoring to bridge the gap between the Japanese and Indian startup ecosystems. The partnership is expected to act as a catalyst in revolutionising open innovation and creating global avenues for the Indian startup ecosystem.

