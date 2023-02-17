4,950 KVA of green energy supplied for Hyderabad E-Prix

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renewable energy company Greenko, title partner of the recently concluded Hyderabad Formula E-Prix championship race, supplied a total of 4,950 KVA of clean energy to the grid to support an impressive array of sustainable energy needs of the historic event.

The event, held on February 11, saw Jean-Eric Vergne of DS PENSKE emerge victorious. However, the significance of the event transcended beyond the racetrack, with the event highlighting India’s leadership in energy transition and decarbonisation, according to an official press statement.Our of the total 4,950 KVA of clean energy was supplied to the event, 3,000 KVA was supplied at IMAX and 1,950 KVA supplied around the track.

As part of the green initiatives and awareness of decarbonisation, the Nissan Formula E Team drivers, Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato visited Greenko’s Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP) in Kurnool. The Greenko Group has a massive renewable energy project in Kurnool with solar, wind, and pumped storage capacities, which also provides energy to power the historic racing event.

