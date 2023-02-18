Home Cities Hyderabad

Being forced to vacate hostel: Hyderabad Government Dental College students

The girls are concerned as they still have to complete a year of internship and feel that they should not be asked to leave abruptly.

A file photo of students in medical colleges used for representational purpose. | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forty-three girl students of the Government Dental College in Afzalgunj, Hyderabad are facing a worrisome situation due to a shortage of accommodation facilities.The students, who appeared for the final year Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) exam two weeks ago, have been living in the Ladies Dental Hostel within the premises of Osmania Medical College in Koti. However, the college administration has asked them to vacate the rooms immediately to accommodate newly arrived first-year students.

The girls are concerned as they still have to complete a year of internship and feel that they should not be asked to leave abruptly. They come from different districts and have no other place to go in the city. “Our parents allowed us to study here thinking that we have a secured roof over our head for five years. Now, leaving outside the hostel and managing internship work will become a difficult task for us,” said a student.

The issue has led to a tussle between the principal of the college, Dr P Aruna, and the students. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Aruna explained that there is a serious shortage of accommodation, and the new first-year students are currently living in the dormitory with a common washroom and falling sick. “I have to give preference to these new girls as they are younger and have just arrived in the city,” she said. Dr Aruna also informed that a representation has been sent to the authorities for increasing accommodation for the students.

