Two new urban forest parks to be thrown open for public soon in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for walkers and those craving lung spaces within Greater Hyderabad limits. Two new Urban Forest Parks around Hyderabad city are ready and will be opened for the public soon. Unlike regular parks in the city, urban forest parks are spread over a large portion of the land.

These parks have been developed in forest blocks of Shamshabad forest division covering Nadergul 1 and 2 reserve forest blocks in Rangareddy district (105 acres, Rs 2.02 crore) and Madannaguda forest block of Shamshabad division (270 acres, Rs 3.55 crore).

This forms part of the government’s ambitious plan to green the state under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH). In addition to planting seedlings, it is proposed to provide adequate lung space to the citizens by developing available forest blocks to provide a wholesome healthy living environment to citizens as well as contribute to the growth of a smart, clean, green, sustainable and healthy city.

The State government has allocated 129 forest blocks within HMDA limits to different departments for development under the technical guidance of the forest department. Three of them have been earmarked for GHMC of which, one urban forest park was opened last year in the Gajularamaram-Bowrampet-Suraram cluster in Medchal district in 1,130 acres costing Rs 12.18 crore.

The urban forest park will offer recreational facilities to people of all age groups. The amenities at the lung space include a well-decorated entrance, visitors pathways, safari tracks, gazebos, cycling track, washrooms, yoga shed, a children’s play area, picnic areas, watch towers and benches and other facilities.

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for walkers and those craving lung spaces within Greater Hyderabad limits. Two new Urban Forest Parks around Hyderabad city are ready and will be opened for the public soon. Unlike regular parks in the city, urban forest parks are spread over a large portion of the land. These parks have been developed in forest blocks of Shamshabad forest division covering Nadergul 1 and 2 reserve forest blocks in Rangareddy district (105 acres, Rs 2.02 crore) and Madannaguda forest block of Shamshabad division (270 acres, Rs 3.55 crore). This forms part of the government’s ambitious plan to green the state under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH). In addition to planting seedlings, it is proposed to provide adequate lung space to the citizens by developing available forest blocks to provide a wholesome healthy living environment to citizens as well as contribute to the growth of a smart, clean, green, sustainable and healthy city. The State government has allocated 129 forest blocks within HMDA limits to different departments for development under the technical guidance of the forest department. Three of them have been earmarked for GHMC of which, one urban forest park was opened last year in the Gajularamaram-Bowrampet-Suraram cluster in Medchal district in 1,130 acres costing Rs 12.18 crore. The urban forest park will offer recreational facilities to people of all age groups. The amenities at the lung space include a well-decorated entrance, visitors pathways, safari tracks, gazebos, cycling track, washrooms, yoga shed, a children’s play area, picnic areas, watch towers and benches and other facilities.