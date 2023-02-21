Speed is back, now minus two wheels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year, everything is falling into place for Hyderabadis to fall in love with the speed. While the Formula cars vroomed and rolled off a new thrilling EV future, some are still sticking to the thrill of old-school motorcycle daredevilry — defying the laws of physics with seamless piston-powered, KTM race motors.

Over 200 aspiring racers were an inch away from touching their knees on Chicane Circuit, here — for KTM is holding selections for its Racing Championship (RC). Racers geared in ‘Ready to Race’ safety suits ride KTM RC 390 GP past the finish line. The top 10 fastest riders selected from Hyderabad in the qualifier round, with Vignesh Goud, Jayanth Prathipati, Siddharth Reddy, and Ann Jennifer being the best — they now eagerly await the next round of selections, hoping to prove their mettle in the competition. “I never thought I would clear this round. I was just enjoying the race, but now that I have done it I will practice more and hope for the best in the next round of selections,” said Siddharth Reddy.

The top three winners of the KTM RC Cup will earn a trip to KTM’s global headquarters in Austria, including training, interaction with KTM Factory racing athletes, and an opportunity to watch a MotoGPTM race live at the Red Bull ring.

“Racing has been the core DNA of KTM and has helped us connect with many racing enthusiasts across the country. The KTM RC Cup reaffirms our motorsport credentials in India. With the thrilling response from Hyderabad, where we witnessed the passion and the zeal to put in their best, we look forward to getting all KTM India fans,” Sumeet Narang, President at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.

The KTM RC Cup will move to Bengaluru this weekend for the next selection round, followed by Coimbatore and Chennai in the upcoming weekends.

HYDERABAD: This year, everything is falling into place for Hyderabadis to fall in love with the speed. While the Formula cars vroomed and rolled off a new thrilling EV future, some are still sticking to the thrill of old-school motorcycle daredevilry — defying the laws of physics with seamless piston-powered, KTM race motors. Over 200 aspiring racers were an inch away from touching their knees on Chicane Circuit, here — for KTM is holding selections for its Racing Championship (RC). Racers geared in ‘Ready to Race’ safety suits ride KTM RC 390 GP past the finish line. The top 10 fastest riders selected from Hyderabad in the qualifier round, with Vignesh Goud, Jayanth Prathipati, Siddharth Reddy, and Ann Jennifer being the best — they now eagerly await the next round of selections, hoping to prove their mettle in the competition. “I never thought I would clear this round. I was just enjoying the race, but now that I have done it I will practice more and hope for the best in the next round of selections,” said Siddharth Reddy. The top three winners of the KTM RC Cup will earn a trip to KTM’s global headquarters in Austria, including training, interaction with KTM Factory racing athletes, and an opportunity to watch a MotoGPTM race live at the Red Bull ring. “Racing has been the core DNA of KTM and has helped us connect with many racing enthusiasts across the country. The KTM RC Cup reaffirms our motorsport credentials in India. With the thrilling response from Hyderabad, where we witnessed the passion and the zeal to put in their best, we look forward to getting all KTM India fans,” Sumeet Narang, President at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said. The KTM RC Cup will move to Bengaluru this weekend for the next selection round, followed by Coimbatore and Chennai in the upcoming weekends.