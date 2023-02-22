Home Cities Hyderabad

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Online Gaming is becoming popular in India.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ramesh Krishnamurthy, COO and head of iXie Gaming at Hyderabad-based Indium software, in a candid chat with CE, a shared journey of their gaming studio, which has worked on over 450 game titles popular across the globe

Gaming has become a thriving industry in India, with e-gaming being a particular growth area youngsters are increasingly choosing as their professional career — iXie Gaming, the gaming division of Hyderabad-based Indium Software, has grown to over 750 people in ten years since its inception and is an end-to-end gaming solution firm with customers globally.

Ramesh Krishnamurthy, COO and Head of iXie Gaming at Indium Software, says, "From the pay-and-play model of the 1980s and 1990s to the cartridge-based console era and then the rise of mobile gaming. The industry has continued to evolve, with newer developments such as cloud gaming becoming more prevalent. We started ten years ago as a game Quality Analyst (QA) service, and every year we expanded new services. We also added game development, later and iXie is now an end-to-end gaming solution firm with over 450 game titles."

Krishnamurthy added that iXie is focusing on Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune to tap into the local talent pool. "We have a lot of local talent coming up, particularly from Hyderabad," the COO said. "Now the market has changed and improved, and we have aligned our services accordingly, like hyper-casual games."

Krishnamurthy noted the increase in global gaming tournaments and the need for more talent in the sector. He further said, "The Indian Gaming Academy is training people on game mechanics, and iXie ensures that candidates have played around two to three games before hiring them. However, the gaming industry faces challenges in India, where parents look down on kids who are into video games due to lack of formal education in the field."

"Our requirement for hiring has never been focused on formal education. We don't hire people unless they are a gamer," Krishnamurthy said.

