Deer killed by stray dogs in Jatayuvu Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A deer that was attacked by stray dogs on Wednesday, died in the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation area. According to forest department officials, three stray dogs attacked the deer while it was roaming in Jatayuvu Park, causing the animal to suffer severe injuries and eventually die. The stray dog menace has become a growing concern in the area.

Although the urban park is surrounded by boundaries, the dogs were still able to enter the premises, as the walls had fallen due to construction works in Sai Priya Colony. In the Narapally area, the extension works being carried out on the nearby National Highway have made it challenging to protect wild animals in the park.

The officials stated that repair works are underway to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. They also dismissed rumours of extensive rabbit hunting still being prevalent in the urban park, stating that there is no evidence or record of such instances. However, the lack of proper security for wildlife animals and necessary conservation measures in the urban parks has become a concern for

nature lovers.

HYDERABAD: A deer that was attacked by stray dogs on Wednesday, died in the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation area. According to forest department officials, three stray dogs attacked the deer while it was roaming in Jatayuvu Park, causing the animal to suffer severe injuries and eventually die. The stray dog menace has become a growing concern in the area. Although the urban park is surrounded by boundaries, the dogs were still able to enter the premises, as the walls had fallen due to construction works in Sai Priya Colony. In the Narapally area, the extension works being carried out on the nearby National Highway have made it challenging to protect wild animals in the park. The officials stated that repair works are underway to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. They also dismissed rumours of extensive rabbit hunting still being prevalent in the urban park, stating that there is no evidence or record of such instances. However, the lack of proper security for wildlife animals and necessary conservation measures in the urban parks has become a concern for nature lovers.