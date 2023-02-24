Home Cities Hyderabad

Olectra to roll out Hydrogen-powered buses in Hyderabad

Published: 24th February 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Olectra Greentech Limited's electric bus (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Offering next-generation transport systems, Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), in technical partnership with Reliance, is all set to launch Hydrogen-fuel based buses. Olectra has announced that it will soon begin trial runs of hydrogen-powered buses in Hyderabad.

Hydrogen fuel is a clean and carbon-free alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered public transportation. In response to the depletion of natural resources and the harmful effects of emissions, Olectra has taken the initiative to accelerate the development of hydrogen-powered buses. This initiative will also help the Indian government to achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions.

