Hyderabad travel tales

CE picks some of the best weekend gateways which are not very far from city and are absolutely scenic during winter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kayaking at Kotapally reservoir
Kayaking is now available approximately 90 km from Hyderabad. The drive to this water activity takes you through scenic routes filled with greenery and fog in the early mornings. Kayaking is available from Monday to Sunday, and costs vary from single-seater to double-seater. It is priced at Rs 200 for a single-seater and Rs 300 for a double-seater for a duration of 30 min each.

Ethipothala waterfalls
It is a magnificent sight and one of the best attractions closest to the city. One can also take pleasure in viewing a crocodile breeding facility as well. This waterfall is located on the way to Macherla and 13 km from Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

Ananthagiri hills
This is one of the best locations for visitors to see the breathtaking beauty of the hills from above. It is located in the Vikarabad district, one of the densest forests in Telangana. Moreover, it is not difficult to hike up to the point, and people of any age group can enjoy this view by hiking.

Pocharam bird sanctuary
It is situated 115 km away from Hyderabad. This scenic beauty is surrounded by hills and greenery spreading across the districts of Nizamabad and Medak. During winter, the sanctuary bestows different types of birds.

Singur Dam
In the Medak district of Telangana, Singur Dam is a well-liked scenic tourist spot that offers a calm atmosphere. This is a great place for an outdoor one-day trip. Boating on the river is another popular activity for visitors, and they occasionally get to see rare birds like peacocks.

