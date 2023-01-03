Pre-bid meets for 38 land parcels auction from Jan 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In connection to the e-auction of 38 land parcels in Rangareddy (13), Medchal-Malkajgiri (8) and Sangareddy (17) districts, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to conduct pre-bid meetings from January 4 to 6. The prime plots will go under the hammer on January 18 in two sessions.

The pre-bid meeting for the Rangareddy land parcels will be held on January 4 at The Plaza, Paryatak Bhavan in Begumpet, while it will be held on January 5 at Gitam University, Rudraram, for Sangareddy land parcels and it will be held on January 6 at The Plaza, Paryatak Bhavan in Begumpet for the land parcels in Medchal-Malkajgiri. All the meetings will start at 11 am.

HMDA and district revenue Officials will be present and provide all the details to the bidders who are interested in purchasing the land parcels.

The land parcels have been divided into varying sizes and a majority of them are over 1,000 sq yds, the maximum is 9,680 sq yds in Puppalaguda in Gandipet, followed by 8,591 sq yds in Kokapet, 7,985 sq yds in Gandipet and 7,260 sq yds at Isnapur in Patancheru. The e-auction bidding starts from a minimum upset price of Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 10,000 per square yard for varying land parcels with an increment bid @ Rs 1,000 per sq yard or multiples thereof.

The plots would give 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land and timebound fast-track approvals through a single window. All the plots will be provided with all amenities such as drinking water, underground sewerage and stormwater drain systems and BT roads.

