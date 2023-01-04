Home Cities Hyderabad

Swiggy delivery boy thrashed by mob in Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad

Saqib, in his complaint, told the police that he had asked one of the youths there to adjust his vehicle for him to park his two-wheeler but he began arguing with him.

Swiggy

The logo of food delivery app Swiggy is seen on the phone. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two separate incidents in Humayun Nagar, a Swiggy delivery boy and three hotel workers sustained injuries. In the first incident, the Swiggy delivery boy — Mohammad Saqib — was thrashed by a mob on Monday night when he requested one of them to move his bike a little aside so that he could park his vehicle in front of a hotel in Masab Tank.

Saqib, in his complaint, told the police that he had asked one of the youths there to adjust his vehicle for him to park his two-wheeler but he began arguing with him. He then beat him up with his hands and footwear.

Afraid, Saqib ran inside the hotel but the youth along with others entered came inside and thrashed him before leaving the place. Saqib identified his assailants as Ahmed, Imtiaz, Asrar, Abrar and Asif. The police issued notices to the accused and took them into custody. The police, however, denied arresting them.

3 hotel workers fall into hot oil, sustain burns

In the second incident, Faizul Hasan, manager of Aqeeq Restaurant at Masab Tank, lodged a complaint that three of his staffers got into a fight with each other and fell in hot cooking oil resulting in burns to them.

He said Sonu, Ilias, Sargal were cooking in the hotel kitchen and were mocking one another in a playful manner when suddenly they got into a fight. They lost balance and all of them fell into the container with hot oil. They sustained 60 percent burns. A police investigation is on.

