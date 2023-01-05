70-yr-old woman jumps to death at Erragada Metro station, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elderly woman who was to board a train to return to her place in Mahbubnagar jumped to her death at Erragada Metro station on Tuesday late hours. The deceased identified as K Maremma, 70, had come to visit her daughter who resides in Masab Tank in the city. Maremma bid farewell to her daughter saying she will head back home in Mahbubnagar. She headed to Metro station in Erragadda and jumped off from the side railing.

Onlookers who saw her jump, immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced her “brought dead”. Sanathnagar police who were informed about the suicide moved her body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem and informed her daughter. Police suspect that Maremma took the extreme step due to a financial crisis she is currently going through. She had been living alone in Mahbubnagar since her husband’s death.

HYDERABAD: An elderly woman who was to board a train to return to her place in Mahbubnagar jumped to her death at Erragada Metro station on Tuesday late hours. The deceased identified as K Maremma, 70, had come to visit her daughter who resides in Masab Tank in the city. Maremma bid farewell to her daughter saying she will head back home in Mahbubnagar. She headed to Metro station in Erragadda and jumped off from the side railing. Onlookers who saw her jump, immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced her “brought dead”. Sanathnagar police who were informed about the suicide moved her body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem and informed her daughter. Police suspect that Maremma took the extreme step due to a financial crisis she is currently going through. She had been living alone in Mahbubnagar since her husband’s death.