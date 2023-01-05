Home Cities Hyderabad

70-yr-old woman jumps to death at Erragada Metro station, Hyderabad

Maremma bid farewell to her daughter saying she will head back home in Mahbubnagar.

Published: 05th January 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, Injury

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elderly woman who was to board a train to return to her place in Mahbubnagar jumped to her death at Erragada Metro station on Tuesday late hours. The deceased identified as K Maremma, 70, had come to visit her daughter who resides in Masab Tank in the city. Maremma bid farewell to her daughter saying she will head back home in Mahbubnagar. She headed to Metro station in Erragadda and jumped off from the side railing.

Onlookers who saw her jump, immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced her “brought dead”. Sanathnagar police who were informed about the suicide moved her body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem and informed her daughter. Police suspect that Maremma took the extreme step due to a financial crisis she is currently going through. She had been living alone in Mahbubnagar since her husband’s death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elderly woman Erragada Metro station Mahbubnagar
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp