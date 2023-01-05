Home Cities Hyderabad

Meet the architect of Gold ATM

Now purchasing gold will be as simple as withdrawing cash from an ATM, thanks to P Vinod Kumar, the Hyderabadi behind the country’s first ‘Gold ATM’

Published: 05th January 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

CEO & Founder of OpenCube Technologies, P Vinod Kumar; architect of the country’s first Gold ATM.

CEO & Founder of OpenCube Technologies, P Vinod Kumar; architect of the country’s first Gold ATM.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For CEO & Founder of OpenCube Technologies, P Vinod Kumar, collecting patents seems like an obsession. He already has six patents on his name for technologies that are both innovative and essential. For instance, his latest patent is a technology that blocks video cameras in cinema halls, to prevent piracy. He has also made the country’s first Gold ATM and installed it in Telangana.

With his Gold ATM clients can use their debit or credit card to buy gold coins in a variety of quantities from 0.5 grammes to 100 grammes using this ATM. The prices are shown in real-time, instead of being fixed for the day,  on the screen for the consumers’ convenience, and the coins are distributed in tamper-evident packs that are 999-purity verified and were recently installed by Hyderabad-based Goldsikka Pvt Ltd. “Yes! You may purchase yellow metal at ATM without stopping by an actual jewellery store at 5 am or 12 pm,” he says.

“The ATM I invented is perhaps the only one in the world that is equipped with the latest technologies and can dispense gold starting from 0.5 grammes. There are such ATMs in London and Dubai as well, but none dispense gold quantities below 2 grammes,” Vinod said. He added, “Gold ATM is just something that has got a lot of hype because it’s different, I actually have developed a lot of technologies that are beneficial and I have been doing it like it’s a play.”

Vinod is an electronic engineering graduate, who when in college was interested in Computer Science and Web Development, so, he started working when he was 18 years while going to college. “I was no less interested in Electronic Engineering, during the final year of my college, I had to do a single dissertation but I did 36 for friends and some of the projects for faculty members, simply because I like doing it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Vinod Kumar Gold ATM
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp