Man morphs pics of engineering students, threatens them

The issue began when a first year engineering student received a call in November from the unidentified man and the duo exchanged a couple of conversations and some messages.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are on the hunt for an unidentified man who threatened girl students of VBIT College in Ghatkesar by morphing their photographs into lewd ones. Sources say that a team of four police officers has reportedly arrested the man in Vijayawada but there is no official confirmation yet.

The issue began when a first-year engineering student received a call in November from the unidentified man and the duo exchanged a couple of conversations and some messages. But the girl later stopped texting him and did not take his calls. He messaged and called her from several other numbers which the student ignored.

Soon after, the man acquired a number of other girls in the college and started texting them, demanding nude photographs. He would use their WhatsApp display pictures, morph them into lewd ones, and send them to the concerned persons. He would threaten to share these on social media platforms if the girl students did not send him their nude photos or make nude video calls.

Several girls approached their parents and the hostel warden, who then took it up with the police. Parents, along with students, staged protests in front of the college premises. Police have registered a case under IT Act.

