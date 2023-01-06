Man stabbed to death protecting transgender wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific sexual assault-cum-robbery incident reported under Narsingi police station limits, a man was brutally stabbed to death and his friend lost four fingers of his hand while trying to save him on Thursday afternoon.

In her complaint to the police, Niharika alias Naresh, a transgender, said that two men sexually harassed her in Manchirevula village near Raktha Maisamma temple. Angered by this, her husband Kishore Kumar confronted the two strangers, both Sikhs, Niharika said. She said that the duo fled the spot after noticing a police patrol car approaching.

However, Kishore Kumar and his friend Shiva Raj went after the duo and found them some distance away, the complaint said. Niharika said that when Kishore Kumar approached them, the duo stabbed him on his chest mercilessly with swords. Kishore Kumar died on the spot.

