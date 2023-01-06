Home Cities Hyderabad

Man stabbed to death protecting transgender wife

In her complaint to the police, Niharika alias Naresh, a transgender, said that two men sexually harassed her in Manchirevula village near Raktha Maisamma temple.

Published: 06th January 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific sexual assault-cum-robbery incident reported under Narsingi police station limits, a man was brutally stabbed to death and his friend lost four fingers of his hand while trying to save him on Thursday afternoon.

In her complaint to the police, Niharika alias Naresh, a transgender, said that two men sexually harassed her in Manchirevula village near Raktha Maisamma temple. Angered by this, her husband Kishore Kumar confronted the two strangers, both Sikhs, Niharika said. She said that the duo fled the spot after noticing a police patrol car approaching.

However, Kishore Kumar and his friend Shiva Raj went after the duo and found them some distance away, the complaint said. Niharika said that when Kishore Kumar approached them, the duo stabbed him on his chest mercilessly with swords. Kishore Kumar died on the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault robbery stabbed transgender
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp