All eyes on millets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indusfood, South Asia’s largest integrated Food and Beverage (F&B) trade exhibition, will be held in Hyderabad this year, with a special emphasis on millets. The sixth event in succession and the first in Telangana will take place at Hitex from January 8 to 10. The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) will organise the programme.

The expo will have over a thousand elite buyers from more than 80 nations interacting with 550 Indian exhibitors. Talking to CE, Mohit Singla, the Founder Chairman of TPCI, says, “With its 6th Edition, Indusfood takes the lead in recognising the International Year of Millets in 2023 with a unique presentation of millets and will pay particular attention to the potential in the Indian market.”

Millets, the wonder crop to combat climate change, will be the spotlight product category at Indusfood 2023. This is in commemoration of the International Year of Millet 2023, which was announced by the UN General Assembly after India’s proposal to that effect received widespread support. “The event will feature an extensive range of millet-based food products, sessions by industry experts, and exclusive millet recipes by celebrity chefs,” Mohit added. The trade exhibition hoped to clinch $1 billion worth of export deals there.

In addition, over 16 zones of the expo will showcase a variety of Indian food and beverage goods, including raw and processed, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, organic, nutritious, plant-based, ready-to-eat, and cultural items. This year, the event is hosting an unprecedented number of potential F&B start-ups. Furthermore, there has been a greater level of engagement in the dairy, organic, and health food categories, Mohit says.

Aside from this, during the exhibition, TPCI will also officially launch the Indus Knowledge Hub a ground-breaking initiative to foster knowledge-driven collaboration. It will feature many engaging seminars and panel discussions where international leaders in the field will discuss best business practices, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects for Indian F&B players.

